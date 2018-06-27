We know Beyoncé is the ultimate boss. What was the creative direction like on set for the OTR II content?

"It was pretty loose — she really trusts me. We do have a connection and we kind of think the same way. She never gives me strong direction; it’s more about expressing her feelings and what she wants to portray and communicate through her look. From there it's a collaboration and that transfers into the hair and makeup. I feel very blessed that we do have such a connection that there's never a need for a long conversation or images from the internet [for inspiration]."