The internet is buzzing with recent images shared from Jay Z and Beyoncé’s On The Run II tour, which seems to be a very personal experience.
Fans who were lucky enough to be able to afford to attend the show also had the opportunity to get their hands on a booklet to accompany their tour. The books contain a number of never-before-seen photos of the two artists, some of them posed intimately in the nude.
In one photo, Jay Z is seen smoking a cigar while Beyoncé casually reads a newspaper beside him, wearing a thong. You know, just a couple of billionaires acting like a casual couple, chilling after what must have been an eventful evening. And honestly, this is how I imagine their Sunday mornings to be, though.
And let’s talk about the booty. She just had twins less than a year ago? WHERE? HOW? Who do I sell my soul to, Beyoncé?
And this is obviously a shot of Beyoncé on her way to my funeral, because this look has slayed my life away.
The entertainers, who are usually err on private side when it comes to their business, have also been sharing intimate images throughout their performances, including footage of some mysterious twins and of the two of them renewing their vows for their 10-year anniversary.
If you know anything about the Carters, it’s because they wanted you to know it. And, apparently, now they want us to know they hang out naked. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Beyoncé invented nudity, you know.
