Today is the first day of Black history month. And one year ago today, another great moment was added to the archive of Black pop culture excellence. Beyoncé actually broke the internet when she announced that she was pregnant with twins. The icon graced everyone’s Instagram timeline with a colorful but ethereal shot that saw her on her knees, cradling her stomach before an immaculate floral arrangement. It would become a historic photo. For 10 months, it was the most liked photo on Instagram, breaking a record previously held by Selena Gomez. As of today, it has 11.2 million likes. And even though world-renowned soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo upstaged Beyoncé in November, getting 11.3 million likes on a photo of his family after the birth of his fourth child, his picture has not yet had the same cultural impact.
Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement inspired Halloween costumes and recreations galore. Even Bey herself returned to the flowery feels when she announced the birth of the twins — a boy, Sir, and a girl, Rumi. The mere existence of these twins defined the single biggest pop culture moment of 2017. But one year later, what do we actually know about them?
Not much. Despite being a new mom of three, Bey hasn’t slowed down on appearances or Instagram. She is frequently posting pictures, collages, and videos — in sets of three of course — of her looks at various award shows and events. Since the arrival of the new additions, we’ve seen Beyonce, Jay-Z, and their older daughter Blue Ivy living their best life, but there haven’t been anymore official sightings of the twins. But that doesn’t mean we’re left completely in the dark.
In the year since they were announced in utero, this is what we know about Sir and Rumi Carter.