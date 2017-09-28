How To Be Beyoncé's Birth & Pregnancy Announcements For Halloween

Kylie, Kim, and Khloe… I’ll let all three of you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the greatest pregnancies of 2017. February 1, 2017 started off like any other dull Wednesday. But by midday it became one of those days that we’ll remember exactly where we were and what we did. It was the day that Baddie Bey uploaded the Instagram picture that would break the app’s record for the most-liked picture of all time. In the photo, she proudly stated that her family had been “blessed two times over” and thanked the world for the well wishes that were soon to follow. And follow they did. As of today, there are over 500,000 comments on the photo.
What was even more exciting than the news that the greatest living entertainer announcing her pregnancy with twins was the visual display she staged to do it. In an odd but perfect mixture of flowers, lingerie, and an artificial backdrop, Bey’s pregnancy shoot inspired more speculation than her pending birth. It was ethereal and regal, and we didn’t deserve it.
And while Bey wasn’t shy about her growing baby bump as her pregnancy progressed — she posted a bunch of Insta snaps and videos of herself — no one expected her official birth announcement to be just as majestic. Cradling tiny Sir and Rumi Carter in her arms, Beyoncé created another version of her birth picture that was even more colorful and bold.
Looking at them again for this story, I’m still captured by the beauty of Beyoncé’s pre- and post-birth shots. And now I’m challenging you to recreate the looks for Halloween. These are big shoes to fill, and it’s going to take some ingenuity, so pay attention.