How To Be Beyoncé's Birth & Pregnancy Announcements For Halloween

Kylie, Kim, and Khloe… I’ll let all three of you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the greatest pregnancies of 2017. February 1, 2017 started off like any other dull Wednesday. But by midday it became one of those days that we’ll remember exactly where we were and what we did. It was the day that Baddie Bey uploaded the Instagram picture that would break the app’s record for the most-liked picture of all time. In the photo, she proudly stated that her family had been “blessed two times over” and thanked the world for the well wishes that were soon to follow. And follow they did. As of today, there are over 500,000 comments on the photo.