Meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Twins, Sir & Rumi

The Carter twins are (finally!) ready for their close-up. Rejoice.
Beyoncé dug out her green veil and floral arch from her internet-breaking pregnancy reveal to share a very special baby announcement on Instagram. The twins are here, they are indeed named Sir and Rumi, and they're now one month old.
"Sir Carter and Rumi one month today," the pop star, who clutches both babies across her chest, captioned the pic. Papa JAY-Z and big sister Blue Ivy don't make a cameo, but if we know this family, there's a whole elaborate photo shoot ready to surface at any moment. Brace yourselves.
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian was among the first to "like" the photo, which confirms that Bey gave birth to a son and daughter. The names Sir and Rumi surfaced two weeks ago after a company for the power couple filed trademarks for a number of baby products.
While Sir has a noble ring to it, Rumi shares her name with a famed 13th-century Persian poet. In Japanese, the name means "flow" or "beauty."
So, there you have it. Two babies, a boy and a girl, were born either on June 13 or 14 — it's unclear if Bey mean "today" as in Thursday or Friday — to arguably the world's most famous parents. Now they're ready to meet the world and line up those Clooney twin playdates.
The rest of us can keep an eye on Instagram for more pics to come. And let's not all rush to pull out our teal undies and copy this baby announcement, okay? You can't really touch a true original.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement