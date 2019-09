There Are So Many Possible Meanings To The Names Beyoncé & Jay-Z Gave Their Twins

As for Sir, that's either a lot simpler or a whole lot more complicated. We all know sir as a way to address a man and as the title given to knights, as in Sir Lancelot. But does it have any secret meaning that we're just not seeing? There are others out there with the unusual name. Names.org says that in 2014 , 58 babies have been born in the United States with the name Sir and 1878 is when the first U.S. baby was born. The site even gives a random Sir factoid:"According to the 2005 U.S. Social Security Administration data, the first name Sir is not a popular baby boy's name in Texas. Imagine that, only 9 babies in Texas have the same name as you in 2005." Good money says that the love for the name Sir in the Lone Star State, particularly Houston (Bey's hometown), might see a spike in 2017.