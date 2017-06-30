Beyonce's Baby Names Have Possibly Arrived & Twitter Has Jokes

Just when everyone was starting to get used to the idea Beyonce and Jay-Z named their twins Shawn Jr. and Bea, the Knowles-Carters have gone and switched up the entire game on us. Now, TMZ says the originally-reported names of the couple's twins were actually red herrings. Instead, Bey and Jay actually named their newest babies Rumi and Sir Carter. The information comes by way of the famous family's company, which owns the trademarks to their star-studded names. The business reportedly filed legal papers on June 26 to lock up the rights to the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. It's believed the twins were born only nine days earlier on July 17, and headed home precisely around the time the papers were filed.
If this doesn't already seem like a giant sign Blue Ivy's siblings are named Rumi and Sir, the legal documents only add to the evidence. The trademarks for the rumored baby names can reportedly be used for essentially every infant-related item in the world, including teething rings, rattles, and hair ribbons. Even if Bey and Jay don't go into the hair ribbons business, the docs will keep other people from using their children's names to make money. And we are talking about the mom who sued over those Feyoncé shirts. On top of all of this, there is a connection between the name Rumi and the word "Sir." As TMZ points out, one of the most famous quotes by famed 13th century poet Rumi goes, "Bring the pure wine of love and freedom. But sir, a tornado is coming. More wine, we'll teach this storm A thing or two about whirling."
As with all news of the Beybies, Twitter is melting down over the rumored names. And, as usual, the social media site is already filled with jokes, memes, and GIFs in response. We guess this is all nicer than what they had to say about Shawn Jr. and Bea?
