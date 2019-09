Beyonce's Baby Names Have Possibly Arrived & Twitter Has Jokes

If this doesn't already seem like a giant sign Blue Ivy's siblings are named Rumi and Sir, the legal documents only add to the evidence. The trademarks for the rumoured baby names can reportedly be used for essentially every infant-related item in the world, including teething rings, rattles, and hair ribbons. Even if Bey and Jay don't go into the hair ribbons business, the docs will keep other people from using their children's names to make money. And we are talking about the mum who sued over those Feyoncé shirts . On top of all of this, there is a connection between the name Rumi and the word "Sir." As TMZ points out, one of the most famous quotes by famed 13th century poet Rumi goes, "Bring the pure wine of love and freedom. But sir, a tornado is coming. More wine, we'll teach this storm a thing or two about whirling."