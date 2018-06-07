In terms of production, Bey and Jay decided to go big or go home. According to a statement from LiveNation, their stage — which includes two catwalks that advance into the audience, a floating platform that covers half the length of a stadium, and a really big performance wall with screens — is one of the largest ever for a concert. They also enlisted the help of 17 dancers and 26 other people that make up a vertical orchestra. I love that the Carter’s know to invest in big productions so that more people in the huge stadium get to engage with them on a more intimate level.