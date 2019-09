Now for the juicy bits. OTR II is “a celebration of love, family and culture.” And like their first joint tour, the power couple gave fans an intimate look at their private life. There are clips of the entire family, Bey pregnant with the twins, Jay being smothered with kisses from Blue, and Sir and Rumi's adorable baby wrists. In one scene in particular, it seems that the Carters renewed their wedding vows, likely on their 10th anniversary, with all three of their children in attendance. Tina Knowles posted a screenshot of the frame that included the twins with the caption, “My babies.” This would become useful, as the OTR II screens also showed another picture of Bey and Jay holding two babies with the words “Love never changes.” and “Love is universal.” in huge letters. A rep for Beyoncé told BuzzFeed that those were not the twins.