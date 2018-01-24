Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are dating, but Hyland has not made it her mission to use her beau for Bachelor spoilers. Hyland admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that even though she and Adams bonded over a shared interest in The Bachelor, they've never talked about the show's secrets.
"I've actually never asked him about [The Bachelorette]," Hyland told Kimmel. Which is silly, because Adams has been on three — three! — seasons of Bachelor-related shows. He has to know all kinds of behind-the-scenes nuggets. Adams might even know who wins the current season of The Bachelor. What's the point of sharing a bed with a former Bachelor contestant if you're not going to probe him for secrets?
Advertisement
Adams and Hyland are one of the rare celebrity-Bachelor Nation crossovers. He "slid into her DMs," as per Hyland herself, and she took him up on the offer. Their relationship, which developed slowly and then all at once on social media, is one of the few successful post-Bachelor duos. You know when your peas all of a sudden mix into your mushrooms on your plate? That's how this feels for me, a Bachelor fan and a consumer of celebrity culture.
They've also maybe started a trend. Last week, rumors surfaced that January Jones was dating Nick Viall, a former Bachelor. Jones, like Hyland, is a professed Bachelor fan. She also admitted to thinking Viall was cute on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This isn't unlike Hyland's repeated tweeting about Adams. The internet is a bog pit most of the time, but for The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums, it's like a giant dating site, it seems.
Watch the full interview with Hyland on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below. Hyland also talks about tacos in it, if that interests you.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement