On The First Day Of Christmas, Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Went Shopping For A Tree

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are so in love. Like, really really in love, and they want everyone to know it. They've flaunted their adorable romance all over their social media: there was Hyland's birthday trip to Catalina Island in a private helicopter, their matching initial necklaces, and that kinda-naked cuddle puddle photo. And now they're bringing us along the newest chapter of their Very Serious Relationship — decorating their first Christmas tree together.
Buckle in for a totally precious trip with Wyland. First, Hyland posted a couple's selfie of them picking out a tree at their local lot. We immediately noted her wavy hair style and her fire glasses. "First Christmas tree with this one," she wrote.
But that's not all. On Hyland's Instagram stories, she took us along through the fun of stringing lights and hanging ornaments on the tree. The couple decided to deck their tree out with a food theme, and she showed us ornaments shaped like waffles, sandwiches, various kinds of booze, and our personal favorite, pancakes topped with fruit and syrup. For his n' hers ornaments, Wells chose a weizen beer glass bubbling over with foam, and Hyland picked out a white wine glass filled with glitter. Yes, it's exactly as cute as it sounds.
Wells got in on the festivities, too. He shared an Instagram story video of Hyland placing ornaments on the tree. "Watching a giant Elf on TV while a real Elf decorates a (tree emoji)," he wrote, which means that they were watching the classic Will Farrell Christmas movie Elf.
They didn't pick out the biggest tree they could find — it appears that the tree isn't much taller than Hyland, but a smaller tree has just as much love to give. They topped off their first tree together with a Stranger Things-themed star. Happy holidays to the happy couple.
