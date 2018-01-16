The biggest drama of The Bachelor franchise this week occurred entirely off-camera. Monday, a rumor circulated that January Jones, an actress, is dating Nick Viall, a former Bachelor. If true, this means Bachelor Nation has officially made its way to Bonafide Celebrity Nation. (Bachelor Nation is made up of former Bachelor contestants. They are famous, but they are not A-List. If you disagree, talk to me after class.)
According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Viall and Jones started dating two months ago after Jones admitted that she liked Viall on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Advertisement
"You don't know if you like him, or if he's a scumbag, and I think that's why I'm attracted to him maybe?" she told Corden. "But then he just goes and drinks coffee like he's cute and normal...like, I'm so mixed!"
Turns out, when you say something on a late night television show, it makes the rounds. Based on the info from Page Six, Viall then reached out to Jones to ask her out — for real. They've been dating ever since.
This is all a part of Viall's impressive efforts to escape the shadow of The Bachelor. Viall was the Bachelor on season 21 after having been on three separate Bachelor-related shows. He got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of the season, but they broke up shortly after. He then snagged a guest role on ABC's Speechless as well as a role in the Ion Television movie A Christmas Cruise. Viall seems to have successfully pivoted his career towards Hollywood, a feat that's not that common in Bachelor Nation.
It's also worth noting that Wells Adams, another former Bachelorette contestant, is dating Sarah Hyland of Modern Family fame. The reality television world has permeated celeb world! Which can mean only one thing: We can have a Bonafide Celebrity Bachelor! (Jones actually volunteered for this job in March of this year. It could happen!)
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Viall and Jones for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement