January Jones knows what she'd like her next role to be and it may not be one you'd expect. Mostly, because it involves her playing herself.
When the actress stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden she admitted that she'd like to one day be The Bachelorette.
Like so many of us, Jones enjoys kicking back with a bottle of wine and watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So much, in fact, that she's trying to find a way to get on the show.
"I'm grooming myself for [The Bachelorette] now. I asked my publicist," she admitted. "I'll have a couple of glasses of wine and Ben [Higgins] gets kicked off, and I'm like, 'Oh I'm gonna be the next Bachelorette and get that guy.'"
Advertisement
Honestly, who hasn't been there? Unlike most of us, though, Jones has a publicist to put things into perspective. She actually told Jones that being on The Bachelorette could ruin her career. "I get shot down," Jones said. "That's my dream."
While her dream is to be on the show, she admits Higgins isn't really her Bachelor dream guy. Good thing, too, since Higgins is still with Lauren Bushnell, despite the rumors that they've called it quits. Jones actually prefers the current Bachelor Nick Viall. "Nick's pretty cute," she said.
So if Viall doesn't end up picking the right one when he gives out his final rose on next week's finale, he should know that Jones is available, despite her blocked number.
Whether Jones gets a date with Viall or not it's clear that the next Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is perfectly safe. But, Jones shouldn't give up her dream just yet, even if her publicist wished she did. After the history-making (and long overdue) casting of Lindsay, the first African-American Bachelorette, maybe ABC will be ready to hire its first celebrity contestant next time around.
Advertisement