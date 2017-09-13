The Special Meaning Behind Our Recent Tattoo Inspiration

This summer's coolest tattoo trend was just minimal enough for everyone — and we mean, everyone — to hop on board. Both celebrities and Instagram trendsetters alike joined in the birth year tat trend thanks to L.A.'s top celebrity tattoo artist: Dr. Woo. But now Hollywood's favorite artist might be sparking a new body art trend — and the proof is in Sarah Hyland's newest tat. (And no, we're not talking about the dinosaur.)
The Modern Family star recently debuted her newest ink on her ribs and, naturally, we're already jealous. Hyland posted the finished design on her Instagram with the caption, "The best way out is always through"- Robert Frost. Symbolism by @_dr_woo_for one of my favorite quotes."
While most of us haven't heard much Robert Frost since college, we dig the symbolism — especially with such an optimistic tone. Instead of opting for a feather or infinity symbol (which is cool, if that's your thing), Hyland picked a thin, abstract symbol — which is Dr. Woo's speciality.
Of course, she's not the only one. In July, Sophia Bush debuted a birthday tattoo that resembles a similar intergalactic design with poetic depth. Yes, Dr. Woo is a master at his minimal line designs — but with the way these celebrity Instagram posts are piling up, we have a feeling this more-than-meets-the-eye trend won't be the last of 'em. After all, one women's symbolism is another's trendy tat, and we have a feeling the design will be catching on quite soon.
