In Los Angeles, the only thing harder than scoring a table at just-opened Jon & Vinny's Pizza on Fairfax is getting on the books with tattoo artist Brian "Dr. Woo" Woo. To wit: The wait list is six months long for appointments with the 33-year-old L.A. native.
First-timers and ink-addicts alike have caught the fever for Dr. Woo's intricate, fine-line, single-needle-style pieces. So much so that when you finally slide into his chair at Shamrock Social Club on the Sunset Strip, chances are you'll be sandwiched between superfans who discovered Woo's work on Instagram and his celeb devotees. Yep, we're talking about stars like Drake (now sporting a rad mini portrait of his dad courtesy of Woo) and Cara Delevingne (whose side ribs recently received a proper, tiny coat of arms from the artist).
So, what's all the hype about? We caught up with L.A.'s most in-demand artist to find out just that. Click through our slideshow for some of his favorite works, a tattoo-shop etiquette lesson, and the reason he doesn't recommend a career in ink.
