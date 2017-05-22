This Tattoo Trend Is Huge With Celebrities Right Now

Forget necklaces with your name and rings with your stone: All the cool kids are currently getting their birth year inked on their body. Perhaps Taylor Swift kicked things off with her 1989 album, or maybe '90s babies just want to flaunt their youth — whatever the reason, we're into the trend. (Our parents and those looking to sneak into clubs underage? It's safe to assume they're not huge fans.)
According to Popsugar, this tattoo trend is exploding among influencers and celebs (like Anwar Hadid, One Directioner Liam Payne, and Kylie Jenner's right-hand girl Victoria Villarroel, to name a few), and much of the ink comes courtesy of tattoo artist Jon Boy, who has worked on Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, and the Jenner sisters. (He gave Kendall her inner lip tattoo.)
