Sarah Hyland opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about turning her life around after ongoing chronic pain lead her to depression and, ultimately, thoughts about self-harm.
In recent years while working on Modern Family, Hyland told DeGeneres she has had six surgeries for a series of illnesses, including kidney failure, rejection after a kidney transplant, endometriosis, and gout. The pain made her feel helpless, and led to Hyland’s struggle with depression.
“After 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day, you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” she said.
When DeGeneres asked Hyland how she pulled herself out of dark times, the actress didn’t hesitate with her answer. “Just saying it out loud helped immensely...Every individual is different, so I wouldn’t rely just on everything I say, I’m just telling my story. But I think talking to someone and saying it out loud really makes it sound almost ridiculous and it puts everything into perspective.”
Hyland described keeping her thoughts to herself for a long time, but said after telling a close friend the truth she finally felt comfortable seeing a therapist and getting help.
“So the thing you would say to anybody feeling like that at all, is just say it out loud, talk to somebody.” DeGeneres reiterated.
Hyland’s story shows that depression can happen to anyone, but that there is hope for those struggling. In an interview with Self, Hyland said, “It was the worst and best year of my life. It started out horrific, and it ended with a beautiful beginning of not just a new chapter but a new book. Scars are scars. They’re a little tally mark of what you’ve been through as a human being.”
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
