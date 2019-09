This is season 10 of the ABC comedy, which means it's at a high risk for poor plot choices. Remember when Friends tried to pair Joey (Matt LeBlanc) with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston)? Season 10 is also when characters start to die off, as actors exit the series of their own accord. For Modern Family, though, things are pretty peachy — the show killed off a relatively minor character, and it didn't blow the death out of proportion. Next up: The death of the show itself, which is rumored to be ending after this season.