DeDe wasn't a series regular, but instead a regular guest star. She's the mother to Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and the ex-wife of Jay (Ed O'Neill). Modern Family killed off DeDe in the middle of the Halloween episode, as the various Dunphys suited up for the evening's events. Much of the episode's humor derives from that dissonance: The Dunphys are in mourning, but they're also in very silly costumes. For example, Claire is dressed as a spider, which means that every person who comes to hug her must combat eight legs.