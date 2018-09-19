The news of this big Modern Family death comes from an interview that creator Christopher Lloyd gave to Entertainment Weekly, in which he stated that the double-digits season (which could be the show's last) will involve the death of a "significant" character.
"We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject," Lloyd told EW of the shocking twist. "But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."
Advertisement
Gould, who plays the not-so-bright and accident-prone Luke on the series, revealed that he's particularly nervous about this upcoming plot point.
"When I heard that, I called my agents, and I was like, 'It’s me! Guaranteed. 100 percent it’s me. It’s a plot they’ve been trying to kill me for years, now’s their chance. They hate me.' I was, like, crying,” the actor joked to Us Weekly at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
While Gould added that he should start a social media campaign to #SaveLuke, he is excited to see how his sitcom will tackle this particular drama.
"We always find a tasteful way to deal with it in a very real, family way," Gould told Us Weekly. "So I think there’s gonna be some laughs, there’s gonna be some cries, and hopefully people will like it, and hopefully it isn’t me."
For the record, Gould's onscreen mom Julie Bowen, who plays Claire, also has no idea who dies.
"We’re finishing episode 5 — maybe starting 6 — and we haven’t killed anybody yet," Bowen told Ralph Garman at a taping of The Ralph Report, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Gould has a good reason to hope that he doesn't bite the dust. The Mensa member (yes, seriously) could join a Modern Family spin-off, should it happen. Back in 2013, The Hollywood Reporter stated that a spin-off of the multigenerational family sitcom was in its very early stages. Given the immense amount of TV show offshoots currently on the air or about to be (such as The Fosters' spin-off Good Trouble, which is heading to Freeform next year), Modern Family may definitely expand in this capacity.
Of course, if Modern Family does get a spinoff, the spinoff will probably be with the characters who survive season 10. Fingers crossed it's you, Gould! But also, for the love of ABC, please don't let it be the dog.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement