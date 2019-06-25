No One Knows Why Sarah Hyland Was Hospitalized This Weekend — Including Her Doctors

Actress Sarah Hyland was hospitalized over the weekend for a mystery illness that caused her to have trouble breathing. She explained on her Instagram story that doctors had “no scientific explanation” for her medical issues, despite keeping her in the hospital from Friday to Monday.
"Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever's in the house, and I was like, maybe it's actually a coincidence, [or] maybe there's actually something medically wrong with me," she said. “So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on.” She also experienced some chest pain, along with her shortness of breath, she explained.
“They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. Sooo, wonder why I was there?” she said in her story.
Hyland is no stranger to hospital visits. The star has been diagnosed with both kidney dysplasia — which means the organs form painful cysts because they weren’t developed properly in the womb — as well as endometriosis. In total, People reports that she’s had 16 surgeries throughout her 28 years of life.
In her Instagram story, she thanked her followers for “sending well-wishes.” Here’s hoping the medical ailments she experienced weren't anything too serious.
