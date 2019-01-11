Sarah Hyland Gave Wells Adams An Ultimatum Before Their First Date

"We were talking, texting for a while. I didn't take it super serious because he lived in Nashville. And then I was like, 'Ah, man, I really like this guy,'" Hyland recalled. Nine days away from surgery, Hyland gave Adams a sort of ultimatum: come to Los Angeles and go on a date, or relinquish the relationship. "So, I texted him and was like, 'You need to come out to LA by the end of the week, or this isn't going to happen.'"