Sarah Hyland Gave Wells Adams An Ultimatum Before Their First Date

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples — and Hyland, a star of the sitcom Modern Family, isn't even technically part of Bachelor Nation. But the couple almost didn't exist. Hyland revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that, nine days before a kidney transplant, she had a last-minute first date with Adams.
"We were talking, texting for a while. I didn't take it super serious because he lived in Nashville. And then I was like, 'Ah, man, I really like this guy,'" Hyland recalled. Nine days away from surgery, Hyland gave Adams a sort of ultimatum: come to Los Angeles and go on a date, or relinquish the relationship. "So, I texted him and was like, 'You need to come out to LA by the end of the week, or this isn't going to happen.'"
Adams did end up flying out to Los Angeles, but it wasn't specifically for Hyland. He was presenting at an awards show, and the timing was convenient. Timing is everything!
Hyland has discussed this haphazard start to the relationship before, telling Self magazine that Adams was FaceTiming her while she was at the hospital recovering from surgery. "He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," she said.
Watch the full interview with Hyland on Ellen, below.
