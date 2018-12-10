Wells Adams Helped Sarah Hyland Through Surgery — Before They Had Even Started Dating

That DM slide was only half the story. In an interview with Self Magazine, Sarah Hyland opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Bachelorette star Wells Adams, and how it was Hyland's health issues, which include a lifelong struggle with her kidneys, that first bonded them unlike any of their other relationships.
In the profile, Hyland reveals that she underwent a second kidney transplant after the highly-publicized transplant she got from her father in 2012. This second surgery happened to fall just a few short days after the met the radio DJ in person in 2017.
"September 16th I had an [Emmy Awards] party and my first date with [Wells]," she told the magazine. "The 17th was the Emmys. The 18th I had work on Modern Family at 6 A.M. and then I went to dialysis afterwards. And then I had to be at the hospital at 4 o'clock in the morning for my transplant the next day."
The budding couple was "FaceTiming the entire time" Hyland was in the hospital, and it's this early vulnerability the actress believes cemented their relationship.
"He's seen me at my worst. I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that," she said, adding, "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person. Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."
For Adams and Hyland, it seems to have worked. Earlier this year, she was upfront about the fact that Adams was well-aware what type of ring she wants should they ever get engaged, coining that new millennial adage, "First comes FaceTime, then comes marriage." It'll catch on.
