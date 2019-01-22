In hindsight, The Bachelor was probably meant to be more of a baby farm than it actually turned out to be. After all, the show is supposed to result in a marriage, and marriages, in some cases, result in babies. But while the The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelorette have produced a few tots — in most cases, the couples that married after the show had kids — it's still a pretty rare occurence. Remember, most Bachelor and Bachelorette pairings end in a public breakup.
That said, the most recent Bachelor is expecting a baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham, who got married in January, announced in 2018 that they're officially expecting a small human. Burnham and Luyendyk met on season 22 of The Bachelor, where Luyendyk first got engaged to Becca Kufrin. (Kufrin went on to be the Bachelorette.) Not to mention, Desiree Siegfried, a Bachelorette from days of yore, just had her second child with her Bachelorette winner Chris Siegfried.
Ahead, all the couples from The Bachelor that have children.