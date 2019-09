Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Announce Surprise Pregnancy

Luyendyk and Burnham join the ranks of the slim few Bachelor couples who make it down the aisle. Their wedding date is set for January of 2018 — most Bachelor couples don't even set a date. Recently, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth of The Bachelorette broke up , ending a promising three-year engagement. In the past four years, Bachelor in Paradise has produced more successful couples: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got married after season 2 and now have a baby. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, a season 3 success story, got married and also recently had a baby . Just this year, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got engage d on the show, while former contestant Bekah Martinez (who was on Arie's season) announced that she was pregnant with her non-Bachelor boyfriend. Maybe Martinez's baby will be friends with Burnham's? Jimmy Kimmel Live! does do The Baby Bachelor, after all.