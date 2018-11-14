Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Announce Surprise Pregnancy

Surprise! The Bachelor franchise has given rise to a new pregnancy. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, the latest couple to emerge from The Bachelor revealed to Us Weekly Wednesday morning that they are expecting a child.
"We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives," Luyendyk told Us.
"I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over," Burnham recalled. Sure enough, she was, and now the couple is maneuvering their wedding planning around a pregnancy.
Burnham and Luyendyk got engaged on The Bachelor this past March. Luyendyk (now infamously) first chose contestant Becca Kufrin. After a brief engagement, Luyendyk ended his relationship with Kufrin and reconciled with Burnham. In April (specifically, April 1), Burnham and Luyendyk joked on Instagram that Burnham was pregnant. They later revealed that it was an April Fool's Joke — this time around, with the Very Official Us Weekly announcement, it seems safe to say this isn't a joke.
Luyendyk and Burnham join the ranks of the slim few Bachelor couples who make it down the aisle. Their wedding date is set for January of 2018 — most Bachelor couples don't even set a date. Recently, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth of The Bachelorette broke up, ending a promising three-year engagement. In the past four years, Bachelor in Paradise has produced more successful couples: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got married after season 2 and now have a baby. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, a season 3 success story, got married and also recently had a baby. Just this year, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got engaged on the show, while former contestant Bekah Martinez (who was on Arie's season) announced that she was pregnant with her non-Bachelor boyfriend. Maybe Martinez's baby will be friends with Burnham's? Jimmy Kimmel Live! does do The Baby Bachelor, after all.
