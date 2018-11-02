Bachelorette couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have split, three years after getting engaged on the show. The couple confirmed the breakup in a statement to Us Weekly.
The statement, a polite, PR-worthy dispatch, reads: "After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."
The statement goes on to request privacy, which, given the circumstances of their relationship, may be difficult for fans of the show. Because Bristowe and Booth met on television, their relationship is often under a lens — months previous, fans speculated in the comments of Bristowe's Instagram that she and Booth were broken up simply because he hadn't appeared on her Instagram in a while.
Booth, 31, and Bristowe, 33, were one of Bachelor Nation's success stories. Bristowe recently even appeared on The Bachelorette alongside Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Jojo Fletcher — the three of them were meant to represent the most recent successes of the show. Bristowe's season, which aired in 2015, was also one of the most beloved. Hers was the season that brought on Nick Viall for a second time, although Bristowe later said she kept Viall there to keep her season from being "boring." Viall, the runner-up to Booth, went on to be the Bachelor.
In the years since their engagement, Bristowe has started a scrunchie business and a podcast called Off The Vine. Booth launched a fitness app called Booth Camp. Question is, who's going to be the first member of this breakup to podcast about it?
