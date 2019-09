Booth, 31, and Bristowe, 33, were one of Bachelor Nation's success stories. Bristowe recently even appeared on The Bachelorette alongside Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Jojo Fletcher — the three of them were meant to represent the most recent successes of the show. Bristowe's season, which aired in 2015, was also one of the most beloved. Hers was the season that brought on Nick Viall for a second time, although Bristowe later said she kept Viall there to keep her season from being "boring ." Viall, the runner-up to Booth, went on to be the Bachelor.