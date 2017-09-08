Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Kept Nick Viall Around To Make Her Season Not Boring

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nick Viall were a match made in TV heaven. Their fiery personalities and flair for the dramatic kept viewers engaged during their season of The Bachelorette, even when everyone, including Bristowe, knew that Shawn Booth would ultimately win her heart.
Now happily engaged to Booth, Bristowe is ready to tell all about why she chose to let Viall, and not Ben Higgens, make it to the final two. On Tuesday, the spunky Canadian revealed a pretty big secret on her podcast, Off the Vine, that's sure to send the Bachelor Nation spiraling.
"I knew it was going to be Shawn, and in the last little while — oh, this is a big secret — I wanted my final two to be Ben [Higgins] and Shawn," she said.
As Entertainment Tonight points out, Bristowe initially wanted to spare Viall's feelings, but, you know, ratings.
"I wanted my final two to be Ben and Shawn because I knew I would hurt Nick," she said. "But I couldn't because then apparently it would've been boring, my season, and at that point I was like, 'Whatever, it was going to be Shawn.'"
Ugh, thanks a lot, Bristowe. I did not want to feel sorry for Viall, the same guy who slut-shamed former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman for having sex with him and daring to want to be with another man, yet here I am.
Viall, the perpetually heartbroken bachelor, recently split with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, whose love story aired on The Bachelor earlier this year. In a joint statement, the duo said that they ended their relationship on good terms and "will continue to be there for each other no matter what."
"I'm definitely done with that," he told Us Weekly. "I'm very thankful for everything. I don't have regrets. I don't have any regrets. There are still a lot of positive things that came from it, especially my relationship with Vanessa."
I, for one, will believe it when I see it...or, don't.
