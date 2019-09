On August 25, just five months after we watched Nick give Vanessa his final rose and propose to her, the couple called it quits . "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," they said in a joint statement to E! News . "We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."