Nick Viall was never one to quit. After he was runner-up on The Bachelorette, he decided to come back on another season. Then, after coming in second yet again, he went on Bachelor in Paradise. When that failed, too, he became the Bachelor. So, will Nick be the Bachelor again after that his first stint on the show didn't work out? According to a new Us Weekly interview, he might finally be finished with the franchise for good.
"I’m definitely done with that," he said. "I’m very thankful for everything. I don’t have regrets. I don’t have any regrets. There are still a lot of positive things that came from it, especially my relationship with Vanessa."
On August 25, just five months after we watched Nick give Vanessa his final rose and propose to her, the couple called it quits. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," they said in a joint statement to E! News. "We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
Even though Nick hasn't found lasting love, he feels like he ended his time on the Bachelor shows on a good note. "I’m lucky enough to have friends in Bachelor Nation, like the twins and Ashley [Iaconetti], Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass], Wells [Adams], Jared [Haibon], for sure," he said.
"Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system, you know? We’re trying to do that, and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other," he added. "I still love her very much... I’m not afraid to say that."
