Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants To Rule The World Of Podcasts

LIFE. Speidi joined Off The Vine Podcast in the @podcastone studio! They might have convinced me to do reality tv again. Go download the episode and leave a rating and review!! I'm gonna pick my favorite one at the end of the week! Podcastone.com or subscribe on Apple podcasts. RIP HAT #offthevine @spencerpratt @heidipratt

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:35am PDT