Kaitlyn Bristowe Wants To Rule The World Of Podcasts

Not content with two turns on reality TV (plus the possibility of competing on Dancing With the Stars), Kaitlyn Bristowe is out to create an entire podcast conglomerate. Her recently launched Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe has already snagged fellow reality alums Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag and it's only three episodes in. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bristowe has her sights set pretty high: Off the Vine is just the beginning, because she wants to be the "Ryan Seacrest of podcasts."
"There’s so much going on in the world, and I wanted [Off The Vine] to be a 45-minute show where people can just laugh and forget about what else is going on, and join in on my ridiculousness," she explained to EW.
Bristowe is taking all the experience from being on the other side of the interview mic to her show, making sure that audiences aren't just getting another fluffy entertainment 'cast. Instead, she insists that she's going to blend a signature best friend conversational tone with more hard-hitting material. No, she's not going full Barbara Walters, but she says she won't back down from asking some more unexpected questions.
"I don't want to make them uncomfortable but I also want to be, like, the Ryan Seacrest of the podcast world where they come to you and they're, like, 'Oh, I just told him everything. Whoops!,'" Bristowe added. "But [they still think] it's a fun interview."
Focusing on fun is one thing, but Bristowe adds that she's still working out permanent segments and hoping to focus on strong female guests. On her list? Amy Schumer, Ellen DeGeneres, and "a couple strong, female country artists." But the ultimate get, she says, is fellow funny pro Seth MacFarlane.
And because he's a supportive beau, Bristowe's longtime fiancé, Shawn Booth, has been a regular guest. Don't expect her to rest on her Bachelor Nation laurels, however. If she's aiming for Seacrest status, expect her to get into every facet of the entertainment world in no time at all. And hey, a season of DWTS really would get the word out about the podcast, right?
