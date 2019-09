Bristowe, a former dance instructor and the daughter of a ballet dancer, got candid with ET Online about the possibility during a recent taping of her new podcast, Off the Vine . "Dancing is, honestly, it's a passion of mine. I've never done ballroom dancing, so that would be very new to me," she said. Bristowe so wants to be a part of the show that when ET asked if she would sign on for the next season if ABC reached out tomorrow, she said she would. And she thinks fiancé Shawn Booth would be on board as well. "I think he'd be so supportive and I think it'd be fun," she said, "but I also don't think they'll do that."