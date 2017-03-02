Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Speaks Out On The Show's Double Standards

You couldn't exactly describe Kaitlyn Bristowe as "quiet." The former Bachelorette's candor has become her trademark. In fact, it's what made her such a good lead for the reality show. She doesn't mince words, and we love her for it. (Remember when she had sex with Nick Viall in a hotel before the fantasy suite? Gee, those were the days.)
Currently, she's dishing realness re: gendered double standards in the Bachelor franchise. Following the announcement that Nick Viall will appear on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, Bristowe brandished her trademark candor on Twitter, accusing Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss of employing a double standard. She claimed that she'd been approached for the dance competition show, but Fleiss wouldn't allow her to do it. Funny — he allowed Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, and Nick Viall to do the show. So, Bristowe wondered, why wasn't she given the same opportunity?
"[Mike] Fliess [sic] told me I wasn't allowed. He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show," the Canada native wrote on Twitter. Fleiss's response: "@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!" (He might as well have said, "Kaitlyn Bristowe? I don't know her.")
After the exchange, which also involved former Bachelor contestant Whitney Bischoff and the OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter, Bristowe spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding the controversy.
Why did she drag the reality television producer on Twitter? The 31-year-old explained, "I believe men and women should be afforded the same opportunities." What a crazy, insane thought. (Really, the nerve of her.)
She continued, "My hope in speaking out is that future Bachelorettes are given the same opportunity as Bachelors. Whether it be a wedding, to dance, or another show. (Ben [Higgins] had the decision to do dancing or his own show.) Just to be treated the same — to choose whatever will make them happy."
Here's hoping that Rachel Lindsay, who will be our Bachelorette come May, won't experience this kind of sexism from the producers.
