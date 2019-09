Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Speaks Out On The Show's Double Standards

Currently, she's dishing realness re: gendered double standards in the Bachelor franchise. Following the announcement that Nick Viall will appear on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, Bristowe brandished her trademark candor on Twitter, accusing Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss of employing a double standard . She claimed that she'd been approached for the dance competition show, but Fleiss wouldn't allow her to do it. Funny — he allowed Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, and Nick Viall to do the show. So, Bristowe wondered, why wasn't she given the same opportunity?