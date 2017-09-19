If any couple is synonymous with Bachelor in Paradise, it's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. The lovebirds famously met on Bachelor in Paradise. Then they had their wedding in Mexico, which was filmed and aired as a Bachelor in Paradise special. They found out that they're expecting their first child the night after their wedding, while still in Mexico. Even their baby gender reveal involved piñatas and a palm tree. Safe to say this couple is all about l'mour in the tropics.
Carly and Evan are having a baby girl, as we reported earlier. The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share an update on her baby bump, and captioned the pic "Well, I'm either having a baby or just ate Chipotle ?? (either way seems I'm winning at life ??)."
Chipotle, we should note, is not Mexican food, it's Mexican-inspired food. That said, Carly and Evan are totally on-brand when it comes their public discussions of their relationship, even with their quick pregnancy update. Mexico, Bachelor Nation and frolicking in paradise have become the signature theme of their relationship.
Interestingly, Evan Bass once called Bachelor in Paradise very "American." "Paradise is a great parody of life. I love the fact that it sort of illuminates the absurdity of going on TV to fall in love. It’s very American. We’re ridiculous, but it’s awesome." We'd like to point out that Mexico is a beautiful place, rich with its own history and culture outside of the resorts that Carly and Evan spent time in. Bachelor in Paradise may be the catalyst of their love, but it's also worth remembering that the country is much greater than their brand.
