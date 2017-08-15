The controversial season of Bachelor In Paradise kicked off Monday night, and Tuesday night's follow-up promises to be even more memorable. Not only will they go deeper into the incident involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that temporarily halted production, but the show will also air the wedding of BiP alums Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, who met on the spinoff's previous season after their own respective stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 34-year-old Bass admitted that it was difficult to balance the wedding in the midst of such a serious investigation.
"We were always going to get married," he said. "Obviously if production was shut down, then it wouldn’t have aired, but the most important thing for us was to get married in Paradise."
The two had their first (admittedly awkward) date on the island during season 3 of the show, and it wasn't exactly a romantic start.
"It felt so full-circle. A year earlier Carly was puking a few hundred feet away from where we were getting married on our first date," Bass joked.
But, he says that's kind of the spirit of the show. It's not supposed to be taken too seriously.
"Paradise is a great parody of life," he said. "I love the fact that it sort of illuminates the absurdity of going on TV to fall in love. It’s very American. We’re ridiculous, but it’s awesome."
However, that doesn't mean it's a joke. He's adamant that the series is more than "a drunk hookup show."
"The parts that are shown are sort of the fun, wild parts, but there’s so much more that happens, like the hours that we spend with a potential significant other," he insists. "People don’t really drink that much. The show was more about relationships and discovering yourself."
Watch Bass and Waddell make their BiP-inspired love official when the part two of the season premiere airs tonight.
