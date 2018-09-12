The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez is living a different kind of paradise. The morning after the Bachelor In Paradise finale, which Martinez said she chose not to do after getting into a relationship, the 23-year-old revealed there was another reason she didn't jet off to Mexico: she's pregnant.
According to PureWow, the Bachelor fan favorite is due January 2019, and is pregnant by her live-in boyfriend Grayston Leonard, who she's been dating for seven months. The star is open about the fact that the pregnancy was unplanned.
"I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez told the outlet. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”
They kept the news to themselves for some time as they told friends and family and adjusted to the news, but the two were overjoyed from the get-go.
"I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed," she remembered. "We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion."
Martinez previously revealed her relationship with Leonard in July, telling PureWow that he works at her rock-climbing gym. The two are planning on raising the baby together, but Martinez isn't going to give him her final rose just yet.
“[Marriage is] a horrible idea for us to consider with all of the hormones and the stress we’re experiencing,” she said. “The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we’re already going through…Regardless, we’re bound together by sharing this little life.”
