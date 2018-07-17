Bekah M. Is Living IRL Paradise With Her New Boyfriend

Bekah Martinez, a Bachelor favorite, didn't go to Bachelor in Paradise this season much to the dismay of viewers. On her Instagram, though, she revealed why: She has a boyfriend. Martinez started dating Grayston Leonard, a rock climber, without the help of ABC. In her post, Martinez declared him her "own private paradise." So, no paradise for Martinez — she's got something better. (What? Relationships exist outside of Bachelor Nation?)
Martinez appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. She made waves in part because of her age. Martinez was 22 when she appeared on the show. The nanny-turned-reality star then made headlines when newspapers discovered she was on a missing persons list. Martinez later revealed in post-show interviews that she'd slunk off to a weed farm after the show to recuperate. Stuck in the woods without service, Martinez forgot to call her mother, who then filed a missing persons report. Then — once more! — Martinez stirred the digital media waters when she tweeted her displeasure with Colton Underwood, a contestant on The Bachelorette.
She's still a beloved member of the show, and fans were upset when she didn't appear on the roster for Bachelor in Paradise. Well, now we have our answer. The only question is, can we somehow get Martinez and Leonard on BiP just to be cute and rock climb? Asking for us.
