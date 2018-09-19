Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson of Bachelor in Paradise fame are definitely, absolutely going to get married. The couple met on season 5 of BIP, bonding over apple cider vinegar, and got engaged on the August season finale. Today, they are Bachelor Nation's newest contender for Most Smitten Couple (with fellow couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt close behind). The new couple told E! in a recent interview that, despite the franchise's reputation, they are definitely going to follow through on their engagement.
"We're 100 percent getting married, and we're 100 percent making it happen," Randone told the outlet. "I think as time goes on, we will have a better understanding of when and where that can take place."
The couple is currently in the process of moving in together. Randone lives in Florida, but he's looking to move to California, where Nielson resides. (She lives in San Diego, but they're eyeing a move to, you know, other cities in CA — like, say, Los Angeles.) They seem to be open to a televised wedding, unlike a number of Bachelor-induced couples.
"My life is shared publicly so [it's] definitely going to be on the Instagram Stories," Nielson explained. "As far as being televised, we're not opposed to it."
The couple stressed that, as far as weddings go, they are focusing on food, music, and wine. They recently also tweeted at musician Ben Rector, who appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, asking him to play at their wedding. Rector has yet to reply! But then again, Nielson didn't provide a date...
@benrector will you ? perform at our wedding?!!! I’ll keep ya posted on the date.... ? https://t.co/ds0x8m3CSp— Coach Krystal (@CoachKrystal__) September 18, 2018
Bachelor in Paradise has yet to produce a wedding since Carly Waddell and Evan Bass's nuptials last year — which is actually a pretty good track record for the show. Season 4, unfortunately, produced a slim amount of engagements, and those that did occur have since ended. Season 5 is already seeing a similar fate: Following the news that Jenna Cooper may potentially be a scammer, Jordan Kimball called off their engagement. All eyes are now firmly fixed on Nielson and Randone, the vinegar-obsessed couple of the year.
