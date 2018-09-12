It’s time to say adios to Bachelor In Paradise, ABC’s Mexican beach vacation of a dating show. With Tuesday night’s season 5 finale, “Week 6, Part 2,” all of the journeys and drama seemingly came to an end with the last footage from Sayulita and the subsequent reunion special. Some people got engaged. Others decided to date like normal people who have only known their partner since Memorial Day. Some people broke up with on national television.
And, in the two weeks since the Paradise crew filmed the reunion in late August, some things have changed (looking at you Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball). Thankfully, that’s where social media comes in. Instagram is the life blood of Bachelor Nation, helping us figure out exactly what’s happening in the moment, rather than 15 days ago.
Keep reading to find out where every Bachelor In Paradise couple worth talking about stands now thanks to the reunion intel and their latest social media shenanigans. As host Chris Harrison would say, get ready for some of the most dramatic twists in Bachelor(ette) history.
