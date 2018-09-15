It’s been a whirlwind week for Bachelor in Paradise couple Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball. The world watched them get engaged on the same day that the blog Reality Steve leaked texts allegedly proving Cooper is having an affair and was faking a connection with Kimball for the cameras.
To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals. Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak. And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction. To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you. To anyone who has had people callously, maliciously and falsely attempt to destroy all that you Love, this is for you too. I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life..knowing that everyone knows the truth.
There’s something fishy about the language in Cooper’s Instagram caption. Phrases like “perpetrating fraud,” “fabricated,” “maliciously and falsely,” “justice is coming” seem a teeny bit out of character for a woman whose social media content is mostly written in emoji. It sounds like Cooper’s lawyer may be moonlighting as a social media manager.
If Cooper is planning to sue Reality Steve or the man behind the texts, it would really just support the claims that she’s in it for the money. I mean, you can’t win someone’s heart in a court of law. (Though sentencing this couple to actually marry each other might be a fate worse than jail.) On the other hand, I would love to see a court case where character witnesses describe all the ridiculous Paradise fare, like Kimball throwing a giant teddy bear into the ocean while wearing a Hawaiian print vest and matching shorts.
The man who leaked the texts claims Cooper uses men and reality TV for money, saying, “She just loves to rub it in your face that she’s pretty and everyone wants her and how easily she can move onto the next.” Which sounds like the casting call description for Bachelor in Paradise.
Kimball quickly broke off the engagement, telling People, “I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her.” Which is...a very quick judgement to make for a relationship that is definitely not fake.
Between this scandal and Leandro Dottavio threatening to sue Bekah Martinez over sexual assault allegations, this is shaping up to be the most litigious season of Paradise yet. Maybe next season they’ll skip the beach and rework the show into a court drama.
