To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals. Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak. And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction. To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you. To anyone who has had people callously, maliciously and falsely attempt to destroy all that you Love, this is for you too. I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life..knowing that everyone knows the truth.