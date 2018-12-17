Wells Adams Is Debuting A Podcast With…Stephanie Pratt?

Bachelor-adjacent podcasts duplicate and replicate at an exponential rate, like the Medusa of the pop culture 'verse — which means, of course, that Wells Adams is starting a new podcast with Stephanie Pratt.
Adams and Pratt, star of The Hills and sister to forever crystal expert Spencer Pratt, will be debuting a podcast called Pratt Cast on January 7, People reports. The podcast will air on iHeartRadio, the network that already hosts Adams' Your Favorite Things podcast.
Adams, who is a veteran of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, told People that he was a fan of The Hills and that he's excited to launch a Hills-adjacent podcast. (Pratt, on the other hand, had no idea who Adams was.)
"I am obviously a big fan of The Hills and of the Pratt family in general," Adams told People. "I was talking about how excited I am and how excited my girlfriend is and she literally had no idea who I was!" Adams is dating Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.
Pratt also said that Hills alum Jason Wahler and her brother Pratt will appear on the show, once The Hills is rebooted. The newest iteration of the reality show will feature both Pratts in addition to Mischa Barton, Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Lee, and Whitney Port.
Adams, who worked in radio prior to his time on The Bachelorette, has become something of a podcast mastermind, hosting Your Favorite Things with Brandi Cyrus and appearing on the Bachelor podcast circuit.
