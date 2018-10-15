The Hills reboot can't stop, won't stop making news, and it's not even back on our screens yet. Earlier this month, it was announced that Micsha Barton is joining the hit MTV show, and now there's another interesting casting announcement to digest.
Yesterday, Page Six broke the news that Brandon Lee, the son of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, will be the newest addition to The Hills: New Beginnings cast. Lee, 22, is currently finalizing the deal.
Other members have already been announced and plenty of original series regulars are returning. Lee will be joining Barton, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, and Spencer and Heidi Pratt for the show's reboot next year.
Lee recently made headlines in March following an altercation with his father. Tommy Lee alleged that his son had assaulted him, while Lee attributed the incident to his father's drinking. The following month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ET that the future Hills star would not be facing charges.
Commenting on the incident, Anderson said that her ex-husband and son were moving on. “It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past," she told ET.
What he lacks in reality TV experience, he makes up for in interest in film and acting. In an interview with W Magazine, Lee said he wanted to pursue a career in film “to make art, to make people think.” Lee has also made his acting goals clear for the future, saying he's "always wanted to die in a Quentin Tarantino film.”
