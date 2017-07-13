Sometimes dreams, no matter how valiant, are short-lived. Such is the case for Pamela Anderson, whose nine-day dream of running a "sexy" vegan restaurant in St. Tropez came to a halt on Wednesday.
The former Baywatch star (who might also be dating Julian Assange) announced the grand opening of La Table du Marche, a vegan dining experience in a blog post on July 4. Anderson explained that she met with chef Christophe Leroy at a fundraiser and discussed the possibility of opening a pop-up vegan spot during St. Tropez's busy tourist months. The goal of her restaurant would be to "make people fall in love with each other and compassionate eating," according to The Cut.
But the experience, she wrote, would be one filled with romance and intrigue.
"I hope that sharing this sexy experience will ignite hearts and minds to veganism...Eating meat also leads to impotency — a vegan diet is better for your sex life," she wrote. "I am very focused on the aphrodisiac qualities of a plant based diet — all the food in my restaurant is designed to create love — not by harming any life and bringing joy into the bedroom...and the world."
She promised diners a "romantic and playful" atmosphere where performers, champagne, chandeliers, and candles would set the mood for an unforgettable night.
(I don't know about you, but I have never had a sexual experience because of a salad.)
Anyway, before Anderson could break in the menus, she penned another blog post explaining her decision to pull out of the project.
"Due to circumstances out of my control, I have to remove my name from the collaboration with Christophe Leroy," she wrote. "This was a labor of love for the Animals — to showcase a sexy vegan experience in my favorite village."
You can also read her statement in the below Instagram post.
RE_ La Table du Marche’ by Pamela I have disappointing news - Due to circumstances out of my control- I have to remove my name from the collaboration with Christophe Leroy- This was a labor of love for the Animals- to showcase a sexy vegan experience in my favorite village- St Tropez. It did not meet expectations or agreements- I cannot condone the mistreatment of staff - or complete lack of respect- I’m extremely disappointed in this missed opportunity but, will keep finding creative ways to help animals and vulnerable people all over the world- I’m sorry, Pamela
Back when the project was still in motion, Eater reports that Anderson invited French president Emmanuel Macron to dine with her, hoping that her sensual meals might be enough to convince him to give asylum to Julian Assange. Hey, if Donald Trump Jr. can tweet out emails showing intent to collude with Russia, why can't Anderson try to use her cooking skills to save a man who is convicted of rape and hiding out at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London?
Don't worry, Pam. If you really want to open a vegan joint, there's always Los Angeles.
