RE_ La Table du Marche’ by Pamela I have disappointing news - Due to circumstances out of my control- I have to remove my name from the collaboration with Christophe Leroy- This was a labor of love for the Animals- to showcase a sexy vegan experience in my favorite village- St Tropez. It did not meet expectations or agreements- I cannot condone the mistreatment of staff - or complete lack of respect- I’m extremely disappointed in this missed opportunity but, will keep finding creative ways to help animals and vulnerable people all over the world- I’m sorry, Pamela

