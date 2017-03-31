Wait, Are Pam Anderson & Julian Assange Dating?

"Julian is a human being who is extremely empathetic and cares deeply about the world," she writes. "And - because of his work. He has made some powerful enemies in a few countries- America especially by exposing them. Julian is trying to Free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this - He is the strongest person I know- but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane. I have faith that Sweden might begin to think 'progressively' and not cave to the US- like most other countries do- This is a good opportunity to show Sweden’s strength- and healthy individualism - The world is watching."