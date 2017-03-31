Wait, Are Pam Anderson & Julian Assange Dating?

File under: I guess this is something that's really happening.
Pamela Anderson wrote a lengthy and bizarre post to her personal website today in which she covered a variety of topics including H&M, Sweden, men's relationships with women, climate change, and her love for Julian Assange.
We ask, kindly, that you supply your own mental record scratch noise.
The pair have been connected since Anderson visited Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in October of last year. He has claimed political asylum there since 2012, when he entered the embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations that he had raped a woman. He claims that the charges are politically motivated and that he won't face them because he doesn't want to be extradited back to the United States, though Swedish authorities have neither levied official charges nor said they would be interested in extradition. Anderson was undeterred, visiting him again in November and a number of times since then.
Advertisement
Italian magazine Grazia, quoted in the Guardian, says that the pair have been dating. And her blog post does little to dispel that rumor. Anderson seems to hold Assange in extremely high regard. She ties Sweden's pending charges to regressive sexual attitudes. We've maintained her punctuation as-is.
"Julian is a human being who is extremely empathetic and cares deeply about the world," she writes. "And - because of his work. He has made some powerful enemies in a few countries- America especially by exposing them. Julian is trying to Free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this - He is the strongest person I know- but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane. I have faith that Sweden might begin to think 'progressively' and not cave to the US- like most other countries do- This is a good opportunity to show Sweden’s strength- and healthy individualism - The world is watching."
We have to give her credit. Calling out an entire country because your maybe-boyfriend can't leave his house is legendary stuff. Now, the world waits to see if this is really a thing or if Anderson just likes him as a friend.
Advertisement