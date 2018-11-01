Whitney Port Wants To Help Women Get Real About Motherhood

It’s been a huge look in the mirror. It highlights all of your best and all of your worst qualities. The first year was really, really challenging for me. There were extreme moments of highs and wonders and amazingness. But there were a lot of really, low lows which I didn't know I was capable of having. It's something that completely puts your life upside down, and it really tests your resilience. It tests how much you can get done [with] no sleep. And it really shows what your priorities are. It makes everything a lot clearer, and puts a lot of things into perspective. I don't sweat the small stuff as much as I used to because, one, there's no time, and two, it's just not as important as keeping a baby happy and healthy, and alive. I feel like I've grown more in the past year than in any other phase in my life.