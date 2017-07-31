Whitney Port Had Her Baby!

Congratulations are in order for Hills alum Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman. The happy couple welcomed their first child, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, on Thursday, July 27.
Port shared the happy news, along with her son's name, in a blog post on Monday afternoon. She also shared the news on Instagram — and made a joke along the way about her recent social media absence.
"Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now," Port wrote in the caption. "I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there. Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!!"
Advertisement
Port didn't share a photo of Sonny on Instagram, though she did share a sweet art project that reads "Welcome Baby Sonny," alongside drawings of flowers and Disney characters. If you do want to see a sweet photo of Port and Rosenman's bundle of joy, she shared two images of Sonny on her blog.
Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now. I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there. Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!! ❤️❤️❤️
"We've all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it's not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn't actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest," Port wrote in her blog post. "I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed. I can't stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It's a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops. All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don't care if this is sappy or trite, and I don't want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It's not about loving him more than something else I love. It's just awesome. I can't wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy's. I could go on forever, so I’ll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon."
Advertisement
Hopefully, the baby is in for a lifetime of playdates with the other Hills offspring. Port's costar (and fellow Teen Vogue intern) Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their son, Liam James, earlier this month. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, meanwhile, are expecting their first child, too. (Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are happy moms as well.)
We probably won't see a spinoff featuring all of the Hills babies, but it's still fun to know that the MTV show's cast are all so happy these days. Welcome to the world, Sonny!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement