Whitney Port Had Her Baby!

"We've all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it's not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn't actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest," Port wrote in her blog post . "I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed. I can't stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It's a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops. All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don't care if this is sappy or trite, and I don't want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It's not about loving him more than something else I love. It's just awesome. I can't wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy's. I could go on forever, so I’ll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon."