Get ready to take notes: Whitney Port, of The City and The Hills fame, announced that she and her hubby Tim Rosenman are expecting their first child pretty soon. Lauren Conrad and her husband, William, are also expecting, as is Conrad’s ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack. Oh, and Speidi are also pregnant. And no, none of this was planned. As for Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari? The two women beat their co-stars to the punch: Cavallari has three children and Partridge’s baby girl will celebrate her first birthday this June. Dizzy yet?
With so many friends either with child or going through the stages of pregnancy, reality star turned designer Whitney Port has a number of resources to tap for advice. In an interview with Us Weekly, she opened up about the one friend she’ll phone when a question about breastfeeding or diaper rash comes up.
“I love Audrina [Patridge]. Audrina is such a great girl. I will reach out to her if I feel like I need anything,” she said.
Port also admitted that she (gasp) hasn’t had the chance to chat with her old pals about the baby surge.
“I'm so excited for everyone,” she said to Us. “It's really awesome and I'm really [excited] that we're all pregnant, but I have not had the chance to chat with anybody yet.”
Then again, Port also discussed how “sweet and supportive” her husband’s been, so perhaps she’ll hit up Patridge after the baby arrives. When asked about how she’s feeling these days, Port admitted the word sexy does not come to mind.
“I’m starting to feel like a cute pregnant lady as opposed to a pudgy pregnant lady, but I can't really say that sexy is a word that I would use to describe myself right now,” she said.
