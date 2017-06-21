Update: This article originally called Whitney Port's comments about Heidi Montag's pregnancy announcement "problematic." The Insider's Keltie Knight reached out and clarified that Port clearly stated she didn't intend her comment to be offensive and that she merely meant to say she knew Heidi's wanted a baby for such a long time. Upon listening to the interview, you can hear Port saying "I feel bad for saying that."
Whiney Port has been incredibly honest throughout her first pregnancy. The 32-year-old former star of The Hills has talked about her experiences with hunger, exhaustion, and body image on both her YouTube series "I Love My Baby, But I Hate My Pregnancy" and to various media outlets, like People.
Recently, Port chatted about how the pregnancy affected her sex life on The Ladygang podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight.
"[Sex while pregnant] is so not for me," she told The Insider's Keltie Knight, designer Jac Vanek, and actress Becca Tobin. "It's not. I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can't get into the mood. Like, I can't feel sexy."
Port also said she's so uncomfortable with the way she looks that she doesn't even want her husband Tim Rosenman to look at her while she's undressing.
While the former reality star's feelings about getting down while with child aren't totally uncommon — hormonal and physical changes in the body can reduce a mother's sex drive — it's important to note that many people find pregnant women attractive. Sex educator Logan Levkoff told CNN that some people are attracted to the confidence, or "glow," that some pregnant women have.
Of course, that's not to diminish Port's feelings. Only she knows what she's experiencing mentally and physically, and she's entitled to do whatever she wants with her body. It's for that same reason that we wish she wouldn't have made a comment about her former costars, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.
Port told the podcast that while she doesn't "really care" that Montag and Lauren Conrad are pregnant, she was "surprised it took so long" for Montag and Pratt to hop on the baby train because "they've been together for so long." The couple married in 2009.
Though we've learned Port didn't intend for her comment to come across as insensitive, it could be perceived as such.
Aside from the bits of information the couple has shared in interviews — Montag once told People she "had to pray" to get Pratt on board with family planning — we know nothing about their personal battles. According to the National Institutes of Health, "11% of women (6.7 million) of reproductive age in the United States have experienced fertility problems" compared to 7% of men (4.7 million).
With numbers that high, it's not unthinkable that someone you know has struggled to conceive. Making comments like "took you long enough" and "you've been together forever, you should have a baby" may actually deeply offend people who may feel confused or betrayed by their bodies.
For reference, here's a list of things you should and shouldn't say to people with fertility issues. If, for some reason, you don't like the above list and learn someone you know is pregnant, remember that a simple "congratulations" will do.
