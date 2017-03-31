In the second video of the series, for example, Port reveals that she wasn't actually that excited when she first found out she was pregnant. She took a test just as a precaution before getting an MRI for recurrent headaches she was having. "I was definitely freaked out, and not sure if I was fully ready. Like, my initial reaction felt different from how I feel a lot of women feel when they find out," she says. "You weren't really as pumped as you thought you might've been," Rothman adds. Port goes on to explain how her feelings evolved into excitement.