The Hills' Whitney Port Posts The First Photo Of Her Wedding Dress

There may be one fewer single The Hills co-star today. Rumors are flying that Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman got married this weekend. Though no photos have emerged of the happy couple on their wedding day, Port did post a photo of herself in her wedding dress on her Instagram account. Though the full dress isn't visible, we can see it's a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and wore her hair in an updo. The photo has already gained over 24,000 likes, and plenty of congratulations and well wishes.
Port and Rosenman had been engaged for nearly two years. He proposed back in November 2013. The newlyweds first met on the set of The City, a spinoff of The Hills. Who says reality TV can't bring people together?
