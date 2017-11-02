Sarah Hyland's face and body are not up for debate — but that hasn't stopped the trolls who keep scrutinizing the star for her weight, her absence at awards shows, and now, her swollen lips. Like every time before, the Modern Family star is not staying silent. Her most recent response is targeted at Life & Style magazine — which published a lengthy (and since-edited) piece on her evolving appearance, including insight from doctors and plastic surgeons — none of which treat Hyland, of course.
The publication claimed Hyland recently opted for lip injections, supposedly solving the "mystery" of her mouth's plumper appearance. According to Hyland, this is not only untrue, but also "ridiculous and degrading." Naturally, she took to Twitter to set the record straight, and also raise a point about the way we critique women's appearances.
THIS MAKES ME SO MAD. to have Drs give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading. Fuck off. https://t.co/8GlSIWJcfr— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017
Hyland explained that her medical complications this year — including her fight with kidney dysplasia, her recent kidney transplant, and the side effects of her medication — have all impacted her physical appearance. (Including steroids, which can cause puffiness.)
Sorry. I meant @Life_and_Style. But I still mean ?? pic.twitter.com/bIDpuxpF6p— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017
In the first note, she wrote, "I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication. Take your ‘journalism’ and use it for some good. FOR ONCE."
Yet another personal statement from just another actress. pic.twitter.com/Pxl78Y8BBJ— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017
Closing the conversation — hopefully once and for all — Hyland ended on a higher note, "I would like to go on the record saying I do not have lip injections. Not that it’s anyone’s business but I’m on a cocktail of different steroids and it has made my lips swell. This has happened to me before when I was in the hospital. Something that’s out of my control. But silver lining? My lips looks done with no needles. Y’all are just jealous."
Hyland is right — and her point stands for those who choose to get plastic surgery, too. It's nobody's business but your own what you choose to do with your face. And the cycle of shame and criticism regarding women's appearances needs to end.
