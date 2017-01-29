Alas, Sarah Hyland, the 26-year-old who plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, won't be attending the SAG Awards tonight. Her show, Modern Family, garnered two nominations — one for Ty Burrell, who plays Phil Dunphy, and one for best ensemble on television. (The Screen Actors Guild is one of the few organizations that gives an award for outstanding performance by an ensemble.) Hyland has attended the last few ceremonies for the long-running ABC comedy, but this year, Hyland will stay home due to health reasons. She posted a note on Instagram explaining her upcoming absence.
"Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons," she wrote in the caption. To compensate for her no-show, Hyland shared a photo of herself smooching boyfriend Dominic Sherwood from last year's ceremony. Earlier this month, Hyland took us behind-the-scenes at the Golden Globes — there may have been some kissing action in this moment as well.
Hyland's presence will be sorely missed at the ceremony. As she points out in her Instagram, her dress was bound to be fab, and we're sorry we missed it. (She wrote, "Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too.") No matter what, though, we hope Hyland recovers — take the time for self-care, girl. We're all really looking forward that new music you've got coming down the pipeline.
See the full post, below.
